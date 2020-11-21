Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

