Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 84,952 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

