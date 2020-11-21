Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 824,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

