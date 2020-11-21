Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,339 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after buying an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 171.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $114,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,045.82.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $988.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,620.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,010.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

