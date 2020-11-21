Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 25,965 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612 in the last ninety days.

PTON opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

