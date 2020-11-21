Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,970. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

