Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,926 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $113.29 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $118.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

