Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,469,000.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

