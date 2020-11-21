Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $354.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $272.52. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $367.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.