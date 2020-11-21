Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 72 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Okta by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

OKTA stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $415,046.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,692.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

