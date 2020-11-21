Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,162 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,041,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

