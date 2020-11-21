Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in October

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

JGHAF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JGHAF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.