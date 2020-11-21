Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
