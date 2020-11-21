Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

