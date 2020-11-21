JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (JETI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JETI opened at GBX 124.37 ($1.62) on Friday. JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

