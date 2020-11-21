JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of GDRX opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,148,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

