Jon Imperato Sells 1,680 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jon Imperato sold 319 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $22,285.34.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after buying an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
