Jon Imperato Sells 1,680 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Jon Imperato sold 319 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $22,285.34.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after buying an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.