Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

