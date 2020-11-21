John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) PT Raised to GBX 324 at Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,256.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

