John Treharne Sells 500,000 Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

John Treharne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11).

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 215.05 ($2.81) on Friday. The Gym Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.90.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

