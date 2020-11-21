John C. Malone Sells 84,244 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Quaker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $7,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 312,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

