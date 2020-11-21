Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €167.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

