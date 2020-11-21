Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBSDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

DBS Group stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

