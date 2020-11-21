Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,393.60 ($18.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,399.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,240,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,037,188.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

