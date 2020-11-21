Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

ETR:COK opened at €44.56 ($52.42) on Wednesday. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.38.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

