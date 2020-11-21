JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $107.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.39.

JD.com stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

