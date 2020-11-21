JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $107.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.39.
JD.com stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
