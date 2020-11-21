Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

JAMF stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Jamf has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

