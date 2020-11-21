Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $94.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 272,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 225,430 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 422,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,323,000 after buying an additional 191,188 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.