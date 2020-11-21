Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price raised by Cowen from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.84.

JACK stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

