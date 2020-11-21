ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITV from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.