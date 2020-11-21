Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Ituran Location and Control from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $390.78 million, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.