iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ITOS opened at $25.40 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

