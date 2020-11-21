iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $189.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

