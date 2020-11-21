iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after purchasing an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,625,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,458,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 210,049.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 195,346 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 982.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

