iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after purchasing an additional 529,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,162 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.