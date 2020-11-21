Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 750.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after buying an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.14 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

