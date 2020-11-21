Investors Purchase High Volume of Electrameccanica Vehicles Call Options (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 138,467 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,062 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

