Investors Buy High Volume of Trimble Call Options (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $2,347,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

