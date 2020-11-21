Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

