Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

ICMB stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 71.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.