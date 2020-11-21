Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170,176 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,227,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after buying an additional 1,418,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.