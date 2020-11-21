Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $290.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

