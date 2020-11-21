Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $305.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

