Intuit Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,937 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the typical volume of 512 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $347.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.04. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.