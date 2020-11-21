Intuit Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,937 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,450% compared to the typical volume of 512 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $347.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.04. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

