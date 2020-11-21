Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

