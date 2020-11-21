Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.28.
Intuit stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.
In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.