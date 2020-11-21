Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $378.00 to $412.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $347.69 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.89 and its 200 day moving average is $311.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

