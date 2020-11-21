Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,234 shares of company stock worth $5,645,439 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after buying an additional 265,274 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

