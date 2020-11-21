Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.44. 641,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 576,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

