Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICGUF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

