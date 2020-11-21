Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,685.66 ($22.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.