Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.